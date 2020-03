Maine CDC is asking anyone with knowledge and expertise in the operation of a ventilator, if you’re an anesthesiologist, a critical care physician, a pulmonologist, or a certified nurse anesthetist please go to MaineResponds.org and register.

“I’m asking you in this call to action to join the team that may be needed in the event that we see a high number of cases anywhere in Maine, in particularly rural areas.” - Maine CDC Director Dr. Nariv Shah