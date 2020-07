In total, Maine CDC reports 3,486 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 26 since Monday. 474 cases are currently active. Aroostook County has 24 cases, of those 4 are active.

In total, 2,901 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 45 since Monday.

111 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Maine, an increase of one since last week.