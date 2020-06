Maine CDC reports an increase of 32 cases since yesterday, that brings the total number of cases to 3,102. Of the total number of cases 457 are active. 2,542 individuals have recovered from the virus. 103 people who tested positive have passed away.

Aroostook County remains at 21 cases, 11 of those are active. On Wednesday, Dr Shah, Maine's CDC director said 9 of the cases are linked to the outbreak in Houlton.