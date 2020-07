In total, Maine CDC reports 3,328 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 34 since yesterday. 525 cases are currently active. Aroostook County has 24 cases, of those 7 are active.

In total, 2,698 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 27 since yesterday.

No additional deaths have been reported since last week. Maine remains at 105 COVID-19 related deaths.