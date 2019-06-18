Maine CDC reports six known cases of hepatitis A in Aroostook since May17th

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified three additional cases of hepatitis A virus infection in Aroostook County over the past week. There are now six confirmed hepatitis A cases in Aroostook County since May 17th. All six cases are linked to exposures at a restaurant in Caribou earlier this spring. There is no ongoing risk of hepatitis A to the public from eating at this restaurant.

Maine CDC Public Health Nurses assisted local medical facilities to administer hepatitis A vaccine over the past three days, and the Maine CDC Immunization Program provided hepatitis A vaccine to Aroostook County health care facilities. Close contacts of affected individuals have been notified. However, symptoms of hepatitis A can take weeks to develop. Health care providers are encouraged to remain vigilant for hepatitis A infection.

Officials with the CDC say the best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated. Other preventive measures include practicing good hand hygiene - thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food. Officials also recommend that all food service workers get vaccinated for hepatitis A.

This disease usually spreads when a person ingests the virus from contaminated objects, food, or drinks. It can also spread from close contact with an infected person such as caring for someone who is ill.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease caused by a virus. Symptoms range from mild illness to a severe sickness that requires hospitalization and can last several months. Most adults with hepatitis A have a sudden onset of symptoms such as tiredness, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). Most children younger than six years of age do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. If you develop symptoms of hepatitis A, contact your healthcare provider.