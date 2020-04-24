Maine CDC to start reporting 'probable' cases related to COVID 19

Today Dr. Shah spoke about a new statistic they're looking at..probable cases. He says of the 965 COVID 19 cases in Maine, two of those are considered probable. Those cases are typically a person showing symptoms that has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr, Shah says, "The doctor may decide not to test the person because of the timeline they developed the symptoms are classic for COVID 19, there doctor may say, you're feeling okay just stay home, don't bother coming in, the doctor would then notify Maine CDC that they've got a probable case. No lab test but in this case, looks like a case, behaves like a case, it's got all the symptoms of a case, we label it as a case even if they don't have a lab test."