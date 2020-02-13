Maine Catholic youth raise over $15,000 furing “Souper” Bowl of Caring

Young Catholics from around Maine raised over $15,000 and collected thousands of food items during a wildly successful “Souper” Bowl of Caring.

The event, held on February 1st and 2nd, saw the young people gathering donations at several Maine parishes, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to local charities that help tackle hunger in the community.

Participating parishes included Caribou and Presque Isle youth, who collected $1,420 after masses at Holy Rosary Church in Caribou and St. Mary Church in Presque Isle. The donations will be split between the Caribou Ecumenical Food Pantry and the Grace Interfaith Food Table in Presque Isle.

