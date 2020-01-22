Maine Community College President Praises Governor Mills State of the State Speech

Maine Community College System President David Daigler said Tuesday he was thrilled Gov. Janet Mills called for fully funding the community college system in her State of the State address.

“We are very grateful for the governor's continued support of Maine’s community colleges,” Daigler said. “We need this funding because we’re seeing increased demand for education and training - and the need for a skilled workforce is as high as ever. There’s a critical need to support the many people who need the training and education to get good jobs.”

Gov. Mills had asked for a 3 percent increase in funding for MCCS in the second year of the biennial budget, but the funds were not included in the final budget passed by the legislature. In remarks to Maine Public last week, the governor said the budget gave “short shrift” to higher education funding.

