Maine Community College System President Set to Visit NMCC This Thursday

Thursday will be a big day at the NMCC campus. David J. Daigler, the new President of the Maine Community College System, will be visiting the NMCC Campus on Thursday. For the last 15 years, in his role as Chief Financial Officer, Daigler oversaw finances and operations for the seven-college system.

He was instrumental in helping to transition the delivery of community college education to

make it more available and accessible to Maine's working age adults.

Daigler will be meeting with students and employees, as well as members of the NMCC Advisory Council and Foundation Board of Directors.