Maine DHHS Launches “Keep It Maine” Campaign to Promote Public Health Measures That Limit the Spread of COVID-19

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today that it is launching a new statewide campaign to emphasize the continued importance of public health measures that limit the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, wearing of cloth face coverings, and hand hygiene.

The “Keep It Maine” campaign encourages Maine people to continue taking actions that have helped to keep the state’s COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates low compared to other states. Adjusted for population size, as of Monday, Maine ranked 42nd highest in the nation in terms of positive cases; 40th in the nation in terms of deaths; 30th in terms of patients ever-hospitalized out of the 35 states reporting; and 15th in the percentage of people who have recovered out of the 41 states reporting.

“Maine people and businesses have limited the spread of COVID-19 by keeping to the Maine values that tie us together,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “We stay the course and we work together to do what’s right for our loved ones, friends, and neighbors. The campaign’s theme is built around this shared achievement. Let’s keep it up. Let’s keep it Maine.”

The campaign includes social media and digital ads that will begin this week, followed in mid-June by television ads and a new website with shareable and printable educational materials for Maine people and businesses. DHHS also plans to provide translated campaign materials to ensure its message reaches as broad an audience as possible.

Maine DHHS will work with partners in the health care, business, and other communities to amplify the campaign’s messages.

Maine people can protect their health and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home whenever possible, practicing physical distancing and wearing a face covering when not at home, practicing hand hygiene, and speaking with their health care provider if they experience symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as shortness of breath, fever, and cough.

