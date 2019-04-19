Maine Delegation Joins VA Secretary Wilkie and Governor Mills at Maine Veterans’ Homes Groundbreaking

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and Governor Janet Mills at a groundbreaking ceremony for Maine Veterans’ Homes’ new veterans home in Augusta Thursday. The planned 179,000+ square foot facility will feature 138 private rooms for veterans and eligible family members, employ nearly 250 people, and be the first true small-home model facility in Maine.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony underscored Maine’s commitment to supporting those who have served our nation. This state-of-the-art facility will help provide exceptional care for veterans in a comfortable, home-like atmosphere,” said the Maine Delegation in a joint statement. “We were pleased to have Secretary Wilkie in Maine today to see firsthand how our state leads the way in honoring and caring for our veterans. We look forward to continuing to ensure that all veterans have access to the high-quality care and resources they have earned through their service in defense of our country.”

Maine Veterans’ Homes is an independent, nonprofit organization serving Maine’s veterans and families. The MVH mission statement is “Caring For Those Who Served,” and its vision is to be the provider and employer of choice while recognizing its special role as a veteran advocate. MVH is committed to being the provider of choice to meet the long-term health care needs of veterans and their families. MVH operates homes in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, South Paris, and Scarborough and serves more than 1,550 veterans and eligible family members every year.

