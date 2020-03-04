Maine Democratic Primary Results Tied Between Biden and Sanders

The Democratic presidential primary in Maine is too early to call. Former Vice President Joe Biden has a lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of about 1,300 votes with roughly 75% of precincts reporting There are more than 180,000 votes have been counted. Biden's lead is a margin of less than 1 percentage point. Maine's primary presents a chance for Sanders to build on his early lead. Biden has a chance to score a win on Sanders' northern New England home turf, where the senator is very popular.