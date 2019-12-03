Augusta, ME-- Maine lawmakers may approve a bill that would prohibit dental insurers from imposing waiting periods for new pediatric patients. The bill is expected to go before the Legislature in January. The waiting periods often last around three to six months and kick in when an employee signs up for a new plan or when a company switches dental providers. The bill aims to eliminate the practice of private dental plans imposing waiting periods for dental work that is not preventative care.
Maine Dental Bill Giving More Easy Access to Care Moves Forward
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Tue 8:21 AM, Dec 03, 2019 |
Updated: Tue 8:26 AM, Dec 03, 2019