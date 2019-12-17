Maine Department of Education to Host Student Cabinet Meeting December 20th

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has selected 32 Maine students to serve on its new Student Cabinet. The group of students is scheduled to meet quarterly with Commissioner Pender Makin to discuss educational opportunities, improvements, and policy. The group will convene for its first meeting on Friday, December 20, 2019, having been previously postponed due to weather. The Maine DOE would like to invite the media to come to the end of the Dec. 20th meeting from 2:45 pm - 3:00 pm to talk with Commissioner Makin and members of the Student Cabinet. The meeting will be at the Senator Inn in Augusta.

The Student Cabinet is comprised of students from all 16 counties in Maine, grades 4 through 1st year of college, from diverse educational experiences. The students were selected through a rigorous team selection process by a committee of students, Maine State Board of Education Representatives, and Maine DOE staff, including experienced Maine educators.

Student Cabinet meetings are intended to allow students from different grade levels, backgrounds, and areas of Maine to share their opinions and offer advice about Maine’s education system with Maine’s Commissioner of Education and other leaders from the Maine Department of Education. The purpose of the Student Cabinet is to provide a forum for Maine students’ voices to be heard.

The Student Cabinet will be co-chaired by Maine State Board of Education Student Representatives, Casey Maddock and Jaylee Rice, who were both instrumental in the formation of the Student Cabinet.

Media questions should be directed to Maine DOE Director of Communications Kelli Deveaux at (207) 624-6747 or kelli.deveaux@maine.gov.

