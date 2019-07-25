Maine Drug Enforcement Agents arrested a man and woman in Biddeford Wednesday and charged both with selling methamphetamine.

The man and woman arrested are Kailey Prejean (23) of Biddeford, Maine for, Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Methamphetamine) and 31-year-old Antonio M. Morrissey of Fayette, Maine charged with, Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Methamphetamine). The aggravating factor was possession of a loaded firearm.

For the past month, agents have been investigating Prejean for selling meth in Biddeford-Saco. Agents conducted several undercover purchases of methamphetamine from her. Wednesday afternoon, agents arranged to meet her for another drug sale in the parking lot of the old St. Mary’s Church on Hazel Street, which is across the street from the woman’s apartment. When Prejean and Morrissey showed up, they were arrested with help from Biddeford Police. Both were taken into custody without incident. Morrissey was found in possession of 30 grams of methamphetamine. He was also armed with a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, which turned out to be stolen.

Agents later searched Prejean’s apartment at 13 Hazel Street and seized an additional 46 grams of methamphetamine and 57 grams of a black substance believed to be black tar heroin. The street value of the seized drugs is about $10,000.

Both were taken to the York County Jail. Bail for Morrissey was set at $50,000, and Prejean’s bail was $5,000.

Agents expect additional arrests