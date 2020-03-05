Maine Farms Fare Better than Elsewhere in the U.S.

From drought to fires, farmers throughout the nation have been hit hard. But that's not the case in Maine, according to Frederick Morton, Executive Vice President and Regional Manager of Farm Credit East. The agency serves farmers in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut. He says the Presque Isle area is doing particularly well.

Here in Maine we have no active legal actions going today. That said, does not mean that we don't have some farms that are under some level of financial stress.