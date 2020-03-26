The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a reported arson that took place in Ashland last week.

Officials say the incident occurred during the early morning hours of March 19th, at an abandoned house on the Frenchville Road in Ashland. They're asking for the public's assistance in determining who might be responsible. Anyone who observed a snowmobile on the trails between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. or have any information on who may be responsible for the fire is asked to call Investigator Whitney at the Fre Marshal's Office at 532-5400.