There is a temporary suspension of online burning brush permits. This suspension was put in place earlier this week by the Maine Forest Service, due to the dry weather and high volume of wild fires recently. There have been more than 700 wildfires this year so far in the state of Maine. The Chief Forest Ranger for the Maine Forest Service says people need to contact their local fire department or fire warden if they want to burn right now.
Maine Forest Service says Contact Local Fire Authority About Burning
Posted: Fri 6:10 AM, Jun 26, 2020