If you're heading out on the water this weekend to celebrate the 4th, you'll likely see more Game Wardens. Operation Dry water begins tomorrow and will run until July 5th. This is a national effort to educate boaters about the dangers of being under the influence of alcohol while on the water. Game Wardens also say your boats must be registered if heading out on the waters.
Maine Game Wardens Prepare for Operation Dry Water this Weekend
Posted: Thu 7:04 PM, Jul 02, 2020 |
Updated: Thu 7:04 PM, Jul 02, 2020