Maine Game Wardens find body of 17-year-old who drowned in the Saco River

BUXTON, Maine — The body of a 17-year-old who drowned in the Saco River has been recovered by the Maine Game Wardens. Warden Bruce Loring made the recovery around 7:00pm Firday evening. According to the Warden Service, Steel Crawford of Freeport was swimming with his friends at Pleasant Point Park on a rope swing. After letting go, he landed awkwardly in the water and never surfaced. Wardens recovered the body in an area down river of the Route 202 bridge and upriver of the Skelton Dam where water depths are in excess of 50 feet.

Game Wardens are being assisted by Buxton Police Department, Buxton Fire Department, Saco Fire Department, Standish fire Department, York County EMA, Kennebunk Fire Department, Goodwin Mills Fire Department, Hollis Fire Department and Maine State Police.