Augusta, ME-- Maine's governor has signed off on a proposal to allow residents of the state to expand their access to the internet by checking out mobile wi-fi devices from libraries. The bill received unanimous approval from both chambers of the Maine Legislature after it was proposed by Democratic Rep. Robert Alley of Beals. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal into law on Tuesday.
Maine Governor Janet Mills Pormotes Initiative That Could Increase Internet Access for Rural Maine Communities
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Thu 8:11 AM, Apr 25, 2019