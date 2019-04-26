Maine Governor Mills Celebrates Maine Indigenous People Heritage

TODAY, Governor Mills will sign legislation to establish Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine. LD 179 An Act To Change the Name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day, sponsored by Representative Benjamin Collings passed with bipartisan support in the Legislature. Mills will be joined by Representative Collings, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana, and the Chiefs from Maine's Tribes at the signing ceremony. Maine joins a growing number of states, including Vermont, New Mexico, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii and South Dakota, who have passed similar legislation.