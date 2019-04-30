Augusta, ME-- Today Governor Janet Mills will hold a press conference to discuss the Maine Climate Council. Governor Mills announced her intention to create the Maine Climate Council in February when Maine joined the U.S. Climate Alliance. The Council is charged with establishing strategies and initiatives to help the state meet its goals for greenhouse gas reductions and renewable energy generation and more broadly combat climate change.
Maine Governor Mills Pushing Climate Council as Focus of Statehouse Gathering Today
By Shawn Cunningham |
Posted: Tue 5:49 AM, Apr 30, 2019