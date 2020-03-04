Maine Governor Mills Speaks on Maine Voters' Rejection of Question 1

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement tonight in response to Maine voters’ rejection of Question 1:

“Tonight, the health and wellbeing of Maine children prevailed. This law leaves medical exemptions up to medical professionals and ensures that Maine children are better protected from the spread of dangerous communicable diseases. It is the right thing to do for the health and safety of our kids.”

Mainers have voted to keep a state law that restricts exemptions on childhood vaccinations. Every major medical organization in Maine supported the law that eliminated religious and philosophical exemptions at a time when more parents were forgoing vaccines for their children. But groups seeking to restore the exemptions contended parents, not lawmakers, should be responsible for making children’s medical decisions.

