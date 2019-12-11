Maine Governor Mills To Unveil State Strategic Plan

Today, Wednesday December 11th at 12:00 p.m., Governor Janet Mills and Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) Commissioner Heather Johnson will unveil the State’s 10-year strategic economic development plan at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont.

Governor Mills and Commissioner Johnson will be joined by business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators, education and non-profit officials, and others to detail the plan’s recommendations to grow and diversify Maine’s economy and build a skilled and robust workforce. Governor Mills ordered the creation of the non-partisan plan in March, the first of its kind in more than two decades, and in the subsequent months Commissioner Johnson gathered input from more than 1,300 Maine people from every corner of the state.

