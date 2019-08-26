Maine Group touts progress in 3 years since monument's creation

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) - The Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters group says it's pleased with progress in the three years since the national monument was created in northern Maine.

The group says improvements include a new bridge over Katahdin Brook, improved trails along the Loop Road at Deasey Pond and the Esker Trail built by Appalachian Mountain Club, and new trail signs put up by the National Park Service. Superintendent Tim Hudson said long-awaited road signs along I-95 and local roads should be going up by year's end.

Andrew Bossie, director of the Friends' group, thanked volunteer groups including the Baxter Youth Conservation Corps for their help.

The Friends group was hosting a celebration Saturday night to mark the third anniversary with music, dinner, awards and an auction.