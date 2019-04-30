Maine Gun Safety Coalition Organizes Gun Give Back Day on May 11th

Monday, the Maine Gun Safety Coalition announced nine Maine communities will partner with police departments around Maine for a statewide gun giveback day on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

The program will allow people who have unwanted firearms to turn them into police departments who are participating in the project. The program, entitled Guns to Garden Tools is unique to Maine. Once the guns have been turned in to the police departments listed below the guns will be sent to Raw Tools, a metal forging organization. Raw Tools will turn them into garden tools and ship them back to Maine where they will be given to schools with gardens in the greater Portland area.

The President of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition said, "Even an unwanted and neglected gun sitting somewhere in your house still presents a risk of an accidental shooting, a suicide, or a theft, where the gun can later be used to commit a crime. May 11th being the day before Mother's Day is the perfect time to get that gun out of your house and make families across our region safer."