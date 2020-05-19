Maine health care providers can now request testing for anyone suspected of having COVID-19 according to Gov. Janet Mills announcement Monday. News Source 8’s Tom Dufton spoke with a local hospital to see how they are planning on handling this.

The state of Maine has increased its capacity to test for covid 19, meaning health care providers can now request a test for anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Regen Gallagher is the chief medical officer at Cary Medical Center, and she says they will still only do in house testing for people who are inpatients in hospitals in the area.

