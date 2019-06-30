AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers passed some major bills in the waning hours of the 2019 session, including a new tax on electronic smoking devices. The Legislature passed several notable bills on June 20th from evaluating a consumer-owned electric utility to boosting aid for the poor. They are due for action from the governor soon.
Maine Legislature has passed major bills in the 2019 session
Posted: Sun 11:37 AM, Jun 30, 2019
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers passed some major bills in the waning hours of the 2019 session, including a new tax on electronic smoking devices. The Legislature passed several notable bills on June 20th from evaluating a consumer-owned electric utility to boosting aid for the poor. They are due for action from the governor soon.