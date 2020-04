On Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:15pm, anyone with access to the internet and/or NASA TV, can watch as NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy and Jessica Meir will respond live to questions previously submitted by students from across the state of Maine.

Cassidy and Meir, who both grew up in Maine, will be on the International Space Station together for eight days, beginning on April 9.

The Earth-to-space video call will air live at 1:15-1:35 PM EDT Monday, Apr. 13, on NASA television and nasa.gov.