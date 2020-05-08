Maine National Guard will honor Maine's front line healthcare workers and essential personnel with a flyover

The flyover will be conducted by a KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor. This event is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

"The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19. We are also deeply grateful for those essential personnel diligently working to keep our shelves stocked and families supplied," said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant general. "In addition, it is fitting that in light of the postponing of most Bicentennial activities, we're able to safely offer Mainers a token of pride in their state heritage."

The state's Bicentennial Parade was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, in Auburn and Lewiston.

"While Maine people are known for their resilience in the face of any obstacle, the courage and compassion of our frontline workers who are serving their fellow citizens every day during these difficult times is second to none," said Gov. Janet Mills. "On behalf of the people of Maine, I want to express my deep gratitude for the service of our frontline workers, and I urge everyone to join with me in pausing to reflect on their many contributions to our state as we see our aircraft flying overhead."

A flight path diagram is attached and approximate pass over times of landmarks along the route are included below in this release. These times may change slightly based on flight conditions. In the case of weather concerns, a potential alternate date of Thursday, May 14 is being planned.

Residents along the flight path should maintain social distancing guidelines during this event, refraining from congregating in large groups to view the flyover. A few seconds of jet noise can be expected as the aircraft passes overhead.

We welcome and encourage viewers to tag the Maine National Guard and 101st Air Refueling Wing on social media in photos and videos of the flyover, and add the hashtags #MEGuardAtWork and #AirForceSalutes.

This community outreach event provides training hours for aircrews and will be conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.

Farmington – 10:30

Androscoggin Mill / Jay – 10:33

Central Maine Medical Center – 10:40

Scarborough Veterans Home – 10:58

Maine Medical Center – 10:59

Bath Iron Works – 11:06

Togus VA Medical Center – 11:13

Augusta / Maine General – 11:14

Houlton Regional Hospital – 11:51

Aroostook Medical Center / Presque Isle – 12:00

Loring – 12:05

St John River Valley – 12:09

Northern Maine Medical Center – 12:21

Millinocket Regional Hospital – 12:45

Bangor Veterans Home – 12:58

Eastern Maine Medical Center – 12:59

St. Joseph's Hospital – 1:00

