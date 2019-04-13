BANGOR, Maine (AP) – Nearly 70 soldiers from Maine National Guard’s 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will spend several months training with strategic partners in Europe. They will be departing Saturday to participate in Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is aimed at deterring Russian aggression and training with allies. The trainings will be held in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania.
Maine National Guard's 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will spend several months training with strategic partners in Europe
