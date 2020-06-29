Maine Potato Blossom Festival one day celebration cancelled due to Covid 19 concerns

The one day Potato Blossom Festival celebration has been cancelled due to concerns over Covid 19. In a Facebook post, the Maine Potato Blossom Festival Committee said due to a recent outbreak of the Coronavirus close to Fort Fairfield, they felt it was too risky to hold the one day event. Here is the full post made on the Potato Blossom Festival Facebook Page.

"We are sorry to announce the cancellation of our one day event scheduled to happen on July 18th, in Fort Fairfield due to the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 virus close to our area. We feel it is to risky now to have this event as public safety has to be our main concern over a good time. We had hoped to be able to bring a day of much needed fun and laughter but can not let our guard down where this virus is concerned as things can changed so quickly as we have seen already in other areas of the country where things opened too soon. We do not want to be one of those places. But we keep the faith that we will be back in 2021 with plans for our 74th Maine Potato Blossom Festival, stronger than ever! I will however continue to promote our Town of Fort Fairfield's rich history on our Facebook site in celebration of our 200 Maine Bicentennial milestone. Still look for the transformation of the barrel display as it will soon become a Birthday Cake with lights. This too will be in celebration of our bicentennial. Stay strong and well everyone!"