Maine Records First Death of Individual Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) today reported the first death of an individual who had tested positive for the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was a man in his 80s from Cumberland County. Due to privacy laws, Maine CDC is limited in releasing further details.

“This is a sad day for the State of Maine. I know I join countless people in extending my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Our state is a family. And while we mourn the loss of a member of our Maine family today, I find strength and solace in knowing that we will support one another and that, together, we will get through this.”

Governor Mills will join Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine CDC, for a news conference at 11:30 a.m. today at the Maine Emergency Management Agency, 45 Commerce Drive, Suite 2, Augusta.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness of breath, and lower respiratory distress. Individuals who exhibit those symptoms are advised to contact medical providers before going to a health care facility. Medical providers will make initial determinations about who should be tested.

Maine people can protect their health by taking the same preventive measures that help to avoid catching a cold: Wash your hands often for 20 seconds. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home if you are sick. In Maine and nationwide, the public is advised to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, which include avoiding crowds, staying 6 feet away from others, not shaking hands or hugging, and using phones or other media to chat with friends and loved ones rather than meeting face to face.

As of March 26 at noon, the Maine CDC had recorded 155 positive tests and 3,394 negative tests for COVID-19, and the U.S. CDC was reporting 994 deaths of individuals in the United States who tested positive for COVID-19.

