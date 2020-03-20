Maine Schools To Provide Meals to Students During Closures

Through a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Maine Department of Education is able to extend the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) allowing school districts and community partners to provide meals to students during extended remote learning due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Through the SFSP, 160 district and community partners are preparing and providing meals and food for children. School districts and communities statewide are implementing many different methods to ensure every child (ages 0 – 18) in need of food is nourished during the current suspension of classroom-based instruction. These include approved locations for meal pick-up, utilizing bus routes to deliver meals, and providing baskets of food to families.

To view the schools that are taking part, you can go to this link: https://www.maine.gov/doe/meals