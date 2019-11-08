Augusta, ME-- Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is being sued by the Libertarian Party over his decision to revoke the party's official status. The Portland Press Herald reports the party filed the suit in federal court after its member enrollment dipped below the threshold required under state law. The lawsuit states the state effectively discarded more than 6,000 voter registrations when it unrolled Libertarians from the party without their permission.
Maine Secetary of State Being Sued By Libertarian Political Party
