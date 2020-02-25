Maine Secretary of State gives students lesson on Civil War

Did you know Maine residents played an historic role in the Civil War? These students in grades 6 and 7 at Wisdom Middle/High School do, as they were given a history lesson by Maine's Secretary of State, Matthew Dunlap. Dunlap says it's important to teach children about their heritage.

"It's part of our heritage, and it's a program we - we did a few years ago during the sesquicentennial - the 150th anniversary of the war - and now that we're coming into the bicentennial cycle, it bears repeating, and we get invited to come talk with school groups who are studying this, and we're always really excited to do it," says Matthew Dunlap.

