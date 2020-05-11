Maine Senator Collins Announces More Than $4.3 Million to Support Affordable Housing Efforts in Maine Amid Coronavirus

Maine Senator Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that Maine has received a total of $4,339,566 in the second installment of funding to support affordable housing, reduce homelessness, and bolster COVID-19 prevention and response efforts throughout the state. This funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the supplemental appropriations bill as part of the CARES Act, which included a section Senator Collins co-authored directing $48.5 billion to support housing and transportation programs.

Last month, Senator Collins announced more than $16.5 million in the first installment of funding to support affordable housing efforts throughout Maine.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is taking an unprecedented toll on communities. Maine’s state agencies and local governments are working hard to provide seniors, individuals with disabilities, and low-income families with safe and affordable homes that promote their health, independence, and overall wellbeing,” said Senator Collins. “This investment will help Maine continue to provide critical assistance during this difficult time.”

The funding was awarded to the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The CDBG program provides grants to states and local units of government to support housing and expand economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons. These grants can also be used in coordination with local health authorities to respond to COVID-19.

