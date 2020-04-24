Maine Senator Susan Collins Announces Funding for k-12 Education in Maine

Maine Senator Susan Collins, a member of the Education Committee, announced today that Maine will receive a total of $43,793,319 through the CARES Act to support K-12 students whose educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus.

Education leaders will have the flexibility to use funds for immediate needs, such as tools and resources for distance education, ensuring student health and safety, and developing and implementing plans for the next school year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions to our education system, forcing students and teachers to quickly adapt to remote learning,” said Senator Collins. “This investment will help ensure Maine school systems have the resources they need to continue to provide quality instruction and support students. As a member of the Education Committee, I strongly advocated for this funding to help Maine students continue to achieve their educational goals during this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, Senator Collins announced that Maine colleges and universities received a total of $41 million through the CARES Act. The funding will allow them to offer direct aid to students to help them pay for items such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care. It will also assist them with purchasing technology to expand remote learning and to defray costs associated with lost revenue.