Maine Senator Susan Collins Joins Bipartisan Group in Pushing for Federal Support for Nursing Homes and Other Senior Living Communities

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Aging Committee, joined a bipartisan group of nearly 30 Senators in sending a letter to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar. The letter urged him to ensure that as HHS sets guidelines for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF), they do not overlook the providers within nursing homes, skilled nursing centers, senior living communities, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities who are caring for our nation’s seniors, as well as those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We believe that the essential providers that serve our nation’s seniors within our nursing homes, skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, as well as those within senior living communities should be included in the category of facilities that receive allocated funds made available by Congress in the PHSSEF,” the Senators wrote. “Allocating a meaningful level of support from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund to this industry is critical to the seniors who call these facilities home as we continue to take steps to reduce COVID-19 spread and support our health care providers on the front lines.”

In addition to Senator Collins, the letter was signed by Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Todd Young (R-IN), John Boozman (R-AR), John Hoeven (R-ND), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Jim Risch (R-ID), Martha McSally (R-AZ), Mike Braun (R-IN), Rob Portman (R-OH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ben Sasse (R-NE), David Perdue (R-GA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tim Scott (R-SC), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tom Carper (D-DE), and Pat Roberts (R-KS).

