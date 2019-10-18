Maine Senator Susan Collins and HUD To Make Funding Announcement That Will protect Maine Kids From Lead Poisoning

U.S. Housing and Urban Development New England Regional Administrator David Tille will join U.S. Senator Susan Collins along with local elected officials and partners at a press conference at Biddeford City Hall to make a major HUD funding announcement that will further efforts in Maine to protect children from lead and other home hazards.

Following the press conference, Administrator Tille and Senator Collins will recognize the mayors of Biddeford and Lewiston for signing onto the Mayor’s Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness.