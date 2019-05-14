Maine Senators Announce Two Innovation Funding Awards to Support Maine’s Forest Economy

Maine Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Angus King (I-Maine), a cofounder of the Senate Working Forests Caucus, applauded a U.S. Forest Service announcement that GO Lab, Inc., in Belfast and the University of Maine (UMaine) in Orono have each been awarded $250,000 from the U.S. Forest Service’s Wood Innovation Grant Program to support environmentally sustainable innovation and help expand markets for Maine’s forest products.

“Maine’s forest economy plays a vital role in the state’s economy, and it is critical that this industry has the tools it needs to adapt to changing markets,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “The funding will help the GO Lab, Inc. and the UMaine teams develop new products and opportunities for the forest industry and support rural communities that rely on it. We look forward to supporting these efforts to help Maine’s forest economy continue to grow and thrive.”

Specifically, the funding will support these projects:

• GO Lab, Inc. will use the funds to build its first wood fiber composites manufacturing facility in central Maine.

• The University of Maine will finalize the modeling, siting, and engineering for a biomass combined heat and power (CHP) system to supply the energy needs of its Orono campus.