Maine Sets Primary Date

There's a change in the date this year for Maine's presidential primary.

Formerly held in June, this year's primary is slated for March 3rd. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap explains what brought about the change.

Dunlap says state officials received a lot of complaints about the caucus format, despite the state having no control over them, since it was a matter of party rule. He says the Legislature ultimately approved changing the primary to earlier in the year. Voters are encouraged to take part in next Tuesday's primary