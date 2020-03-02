Maine Sets Sights on Super Tuesday

Mainer's will take to the polls and vote on the Democrat or Republican candidate they want to see represent their party in the presidential election in November. Included on the ballot, is a referendum question on vaccine exemptions.

The question reads "Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?"

A yes vote means you reject what the legislature did and restore philosophical and religious exemptions to the mandatory vaccination law. A no vote means you want to keep what the legislature did and mandate that everyone, except people with medical problems, would have to be vaccinated against many diseases.

Officials say they believe turnout for tomorrow's voting will be a faster process due to less questions.

For the Democrats, the candidates for the primary are as follows: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard.

For the Republicans, Donald Trump runs unopposed.

There are no certified write-ins for either party.