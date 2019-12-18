Maine Sports Hall of Fame announces leadership transition

Dick Whitmore, longtime chairman of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame, is proud to announce that legendary broadcaster Bill Green will replace retiring MSHOF Executive Director Mary Mitchell Friedman and that Brian Corcoran, CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, will replace Whitmore as chairman of the Board, effective Dec. 31.

“In Bill Green and Brian Corcoran we have a combination of sports excellence and experience that represent significant growth opportunities for our special organization,” Whitmore said.

Mitchell Friedman added, “Brian and Bill represent the best of the best that Maine has to offer. They will usher in a new era of statewide growth for the MSHOF and carry on the tradition of recognizing and supporting Maine’s great athletes, coaches, and sports figures.”

Whitmore and Mitchell Friedman will continue serving the MSHOF in an advisory capacity.

Green and Corcoran have served on the board of MSHOF since 2017.

Green begins his tenure as executive director of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame after a highly successful 47-year career in Maine TV. Green was born in Bangor, educated in Bangor schools and at the University of Maine and is holder of its prestigious Black Bear Award. He is a MSHOF inductee as well as an inductee into the Maine Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame.

“Brian and I have a big challenge in following such capable leaders as Whit and Mary,” said Green. “They have left us a much stronger organization than they inherited.”

Corcoran is the CEO and founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, an agency focused on marketing, sales and strategic consulting with a diverse base of global clients. Shamrock clients have included NASCAR, NBA, Circuit of the Americas, Professional Bowling Association (PBA), P1 Powerboat, America East Conference, FanBeat, Rugged Maniac and Red Bull Air Race. Shamrock also is promoter and management agency of PGA Live & Work in Maine Open, Carnaval Maine and Portland Pops.

“It has been an honor to work with Whit and Mary to broaden the vision and deliver more value to all stakeholders — Maine Sports Hall of Fame inductees, scholar-athletes, sponsors and others,” said Corcoran. Together with Bill Green and a committed board of directors, the best is yet to come for our organization.”

Green and Corcoran will use their talents and dedication to continue the work of making “A Better Maine Through Sport” by honoring Maine’s great sports figures, providing scholarships to Maine’s most outstanding senior scholar-athletes, and creating youth-based leadership initiatives.

The 45thAnnual Induction & Honors Ceremony will take place Sept. 20, 2020 at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

