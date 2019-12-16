Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Investigating Homicide of Elderly Man in Scarborough

The Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit and Scarborough Police Department are investigating a homicide at 193 Beech Ridge Road in Scarborough. The 82 year old victim, James Pearson, was attacked in the front yard of his residence by an unknown assailant at approximately 8:15 AM this morning. Scarborough Rescue transported Pearson to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

State Police and Scarborough Police have been on scene Sunday conducting interviews and processing the crime scene. Residents are being asked by police to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any unusual activities, as police continue to investigate the death. Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to contact Maine State Police at 624-7076 or Scarborough Police at 883-6361.

Lieutenant Mark Holmquist of the Maine State Police and Scarborough Police Chief Robert Moulton will brief reporters at 3PM at the Scarborough Police Department conference room.