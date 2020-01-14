Maine State Police Release Details About Tractor Trailor and Plow Truck Crash

Thor Cote was driving north in a MDOT plow truck, plowing in the left lane, on Interstate 95, Island Falls. William Curvin was also driving north in a tractor trailer unit hauling compressed natural gas. William thought the plow truck was in the middle of the roadway, went to pass on the left, and struck the wing of the plow truck. William lost control of the tractor trailer and went off the left side of the roadway into the median. The truck tipped onto its left side and came to rest against some rocks. No one was injured in this crash.

The tractor trailer suffered major damage to the tractor. No hazardous material was released during the crash.

The MDOT plow truck sustained heavy damage to the plow wing and its components. Thor was able to drive it from the scene to a highway crossover.

Crews will work to remove the rig from the median during daylight hours.

The tractor trailer was scheduled to deliver the natural gas to a local startch factory. The truck and trailer are owned by Keenan Advantage Group, Clearmont, Indiana.

The crash is still under investigation by Sergeant Jeffrey Clark.

