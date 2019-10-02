Maine State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Leah Venable, 17, missing from 3 N Verrill Road in Minot since approximately 12:40 p.m. Leah made concerning Facebook post with suicidal ideations. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and tan pants.

She is described as approximately 5’4” tall and 200lbs. It is believed that Leah left her residence out her bedroom window to an unknown location on foot. She has no cell phone and no means for other transportation.

Anyone with information about Leah’s whereabouts should call Augusta Regional Communication at 207-624-7076.