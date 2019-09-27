Maine State Police give minor update on Castle Hill homicide case

Maine state police say they are hopeful that the Castle Hill homicide investigation will move forward within the next 3 or 4 weeks.

During a press conference in Bangor on Friday, Lieutenant Troy Gardner of the Maine State Police said they anticipate evidence that’s currently being analyzed in the crime lab will be very beneficial in moving forward with the investigation. Gardner said that’s as much as he can say about the evidence in the investigation. As far as community concern, Gardner said the following:

“As far as a community concern in Castle Hill, we have no reason to believe at this point investigatively that there’s any concern in the community of any safety concerns or any threat of any nature.”

Gardner briefly commented on the owner ship of the ATV that was found at the scene saying “that they have followed up with that information, and hope to at some point use it in prosecution.

On August 13th two men were found dead in a truck on the state road in Castle Hill.

