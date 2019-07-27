Maine State Police investigating cold case involving death of 24-year-old woman from Massachusetts

The Maine State Police are investigating a cold case homicide, dating back to 1979.

The body of 24-year-old Roseanne Consalvi was discovered in Berwick on July 25, 1979. Consalvi was an exotic dancer and had no known ties to Maine. She spent all of her time in Lynn, Lowell and Malden Massachusetts.

If you have any information on the death of Consalvi, contact the Maine State Police, Major Crimes Unit-South, One Game Farm Road, Gray, ME 04039 or call 1-800-228-857 or 207-657-3030.

You may also report information about this crime using the leave a tip form, located at:

https://www.maine.gov/…/report-crime/major-crimes-unit-south